LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two young ladies used their time social-distancing to make something special for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, as they work to combat impacts of the coronavirus.

Kareena and Aanika put together 50 boxes filled with goodies to give to deputies. They made sure all the items were safe and disinfected.

The girls' parents are both physicians and helped oversee the cleaning process.

Way to go girls!

The sheriff's office thanked the girls on Facebook saying "thank you so very much for your generous donation and thoughtfulness. We appreciate it more than you know."

