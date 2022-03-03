Man carrying 2-year-old hit, killed while crossing street

The 2-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian crash in Lee County that left an 84-year-old man dead and a 2-year-old boy seriously hurt.

The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers say the man was carrying the 2-year-old when he attempted to cross Gunnery Road, south of 9th Street West. That's when, according to FHP, he crossed into the path of an approaching car.

The left front of the car hit the man who landed in the left turn lane, troopers say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2-year-old landed on the crosswalk and was transported to the hospital was serious injuries, according to FHP.

The 20-year-old woman driving the car was not injured.