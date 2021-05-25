1 dead, no survivors located after helicopter crash near Leesburg Airport, fire officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon near Leesburg airport in Lake County, fire officials say.
According to Leesburg Fire Rescue, no survivors have been located and the majority of the fire is under control. They say the crash appears to be a total loss.
WKMG reports that a Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter crashed into the marsh near the airport during a training exercise. The Federal Aviation Administration says that four people were on board before the crash occurred at 4 p.m.
Fire officials say the FAA will start its investigation Wednesday.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
- Central Avenue’s stories: How George Floyd’s death conjures memories of 1967, 2014 deaths of unarmed Black men in Tampa
- Hiring teens is a great asset to one local business
- Tiger seen wandering neighborhood is thriving at new sanctuary home
- Flesh-eating 'black fungus' killing off patients who survived COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter