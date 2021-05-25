1 dead, no survivors located after helicopter crash near Leesburg Airport, fire officials say

Fire officials say the crash appears to be a total loss.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla — One person is dead after a helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon near Leesburg airport in Lake County, fire officials say.

According to Leesburg Fire Rescue, no survivors have been located and the majority of the fire is under control. They say the crash appears to be a total loss.

WKMG reports that a Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter crashed into the marsh near the airport during a training exercise. The Federal Aviation Administration says that four people were on board before the crash occurred at 4 p.m.

Fire officials say the FAA will start its investigation Wednesday.