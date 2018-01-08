TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- Congressman Gus Bilirakis has filed a bipartisan bill intended to help veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs currently does not recognize toxic burn pit exposure as a contributor to various respiratory illnesses vets face.

The Protection for Veterans Burn Pit Exposure Act of 2018 will give presumptive status to veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, meaning vets will have immediate access to medical care and disability compensation benefits.

"It is a moral imperative that we learn from the mistakes and the way 'Agent Orange' was handled," Bilirakis said during a Wednesday news conference. "These veterans are suffering and they don’t have time to wait any longer."

Several veterans spoke about the devastating effects of burn pit exposure.

"I’ve run a multitude of marathons, ultra-marathons, that’s what I did," U.S. Army (Ret.) Col. D.J. Reyes said. "Today, I can’t even get out on Bayshore Boulevard and run around the corner from my house without being lightheaded and out of breath."

Lauren Price, who served in Iraq in 2007, said she was exposed to burn pit toxins the moment she started her deployment.

She was recently diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

"I had no idea that the thing that I’d come home to dealing with would be literally, I can’t breathe," she said.

