LEGOLAND latest theme park to stop requiring temperature checks

Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando and Busch Gardens announced they will be phasing out temperature checks for guests this month.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND is the latest theme park to announce it will stop requiring temperature screenings for guests and employees.

LEGOLAND said in a statement Monday, its theme park, water park and three on-site hotels would be changing some of its COVID-19 safety protocols.

In addition to no longer taking temperatures, social distancing around the resort will be marked at three feet apart. Both changes are set to start May 14.

"The evolution of these procedures has been done in consideration with local health partners and officials, as well as CDC guidelines to ensure families can continue to have the confidence to play safely across our resort," a spokesperson with LEGOLAND said.

More information on LEGOLAND's COVID-19 safety procedures can be found online.

LEGOLAND has been requiring temperature checks since it reopened last summer. It had been closed since mid-March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.