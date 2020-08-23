Lemp Brewery partially collapses Sunday morning

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released

The historic Lemp Brewery in St. Louis’ Marine Villa neighborhood collapsed on Sunday morning.

Fire trucks were on scene at the brewery, as a bystander reported smoke, dust and debris filling the air.

One neighbor reported hearing a loud noise, that "sounded like an engine backfiring". The neighbor then walked outside to see the Brewery had collapsed.

A 5 On Your Side photographer reported that debris from the collapse was scattered on the street and sidewalk across from the brewery.

A bystander on Cherokee Street recorded this video of the scene:

The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted from their official Twitter account that searches performed by K-9 units did not find any signs of people in the rubble of the collapse and that no injuries were immediately reported. All street access to the Brewery has been blocked off.

Battalion 4 reports: K-9 searches negative. @STLFireDept remaining on scene. All utilities requested and are being disconnected; Water, @spire_energy, & @AmerenMissouri. @StlStreets responding to block all street access.



No injuries immediately reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/fquu5Gayx6 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 23, 2020

The brewery was originally built in the 1860s and has served as popular St. Louis attraction, known for its haunted tours due to the brewery’s reported paranormal reputation

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released