Have you seen Leroy? Missing 29-year-old was last seen in August

Authorities say the man had recently broke up with his girlfriend and made statements of committing self-harm.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in a search for a man last seen in August.

Leroy Dominguez, 29, has not been seen since Aug. 11, at his home on Pocahontas Drive in Brooksville.

Authorities say around that time, Dominguez recently broke up with his girlfriend and made statements of committing self-harm before leaving his home that day.

Dominguez is described as 5-feet, 4-inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair, a goatee and brown eyes.