LGBTQ activists stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Saturday, LGBTQ activists gathered at St. Pete’s North Straub Park to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters told 10 Tampa Bay it’s important to use PRIDE as an opportunity to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Pride was started by a transgender woman of color," organizer Eleni Sullivan explained.

She says while Pride might feel a little different this year, it’s actually going back to its roots.

"People can say like 'Pride is canceled,' but really we’re just coming full circle and paying tribute to her," she said.

She said the group's message today was to defund the police and demand justice.

Miracle Carroll came out to show support for Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community in Tampa Bay.

"All groups of people deserve respect and equality," he explained.

"It feels really powerful knowing the whole community has the same feelings of justice," he told 10 Tampa Bay.

The group marched peacefully through St. Petersburg and demanded everyone to wear a mask.

