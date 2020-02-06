FWC offers license-free fishing days for two weekends

Grab your tackle and poles!

TAMPA, Fla. — Who doesn't love free things? Over the next two weekends, if you love to fish, you can do so without a license.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says these license-free fishing days are a great opportunity for people who want to experience fishing or take a family outing for the kids to fish.

Fishing license requirements on these days are waived for both people who live in the area or are from out of town. All other rules, like seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

License-free saltwater fishing days will be June 6 and 7, and license-free freshwater days will be June 13 and 14.

Every year, license-free freshwater days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in April and the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June. License-free saltwater days are the first consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, the first Saturday of September, and the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

For more information, click or tap here.

