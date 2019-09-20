CLEARWATER, Fla. — This week is Constitution week and on Friday, 98 citizenship candidates became U.S. citizens at a ceremony in Clearwater.

The 98 people originated from 39 countries ranging from China to Greece. We spoke to two women from Brazil about what this life-changing day meant to them.

“It’s been a journey, I’ve been working towards this for 19 years,” New U.S. citizen Emmanuelle Gama said. “I started the process before 9/11 happened and when the twin towers fell, the process slowed down. But I kept at it, learned the language and knew this was the place I wanted to make home.”

“I started this journey when I was 27 years old which was 14 years ago,” New U.S. citizen Adrianna Vianna said. “It was a very long process, but I knew I wanted the best future for my daughter.”

Gama said Friday was the most important day of her life.

"For a lot of people it may not mean anything, but for me it means everything," she said.

She spent five years away from her family in Brazil as she worked in the U.S. during the process.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli administered the Oath of Allegiance at the ceremony and encouraged all new U.S. citizens to be active in their community and to remember their roots.

“Do not forget your culture," Porcelli said. "Share it with each and every one of us, because that’s what makes us better. There is no one identity of a U.S. citizen. What makes us strong is the collective of us all."

As they move forward, Vianna hopes for a better future for her daughter.

“I didn’t think she understood the process I was going through, but she really did," Vianna said. "I learned she was proudly telling all her classmates what happened today."

With one life-changing goal down, both Vianna and Gama are focused on what is next.

“I would like to work for the government, that is a big goal of mine,” Vianna said.

“I want to vote!” Gama said.

Outside the auditorium where the ceremony was held, there was a table set up where the new citizens could register to vote.

