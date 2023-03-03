Tampa in 'crucial' need of lifeguards again ahead of summer

Positions are still needed across pools and beaches in the Tampa Bay area after facing shortages last year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Staffing shortages are still plaguing parts of the workforce — and lifeguards are no exception.

Tampa's Parks and Recreation said it's in crucial need of lifeguards ahead of the summer. Last year, the shortages prompted its public pools to reduce hours and aquatic programs are still not back to normal, staff said.

The same issue plagued pools and beaches across Tampa Bay, and the nation.

"Unlike many jobs, if somebody calls out or isn't there, the pool has to be safe," Peggy Lenny, the department's aquatic supervisor said.

By Memorial Day, Lenny said the city is aiming to have 88 lifeguards for the summer. Currently, it has about a third of that amount.

The recent shortages are the worst Lenny said she's ever seen within the department.

The pandemic delayed certification classes. In addition, much like other industries, former lifeguards may have taken other jobs with better pay and flexibility. Some areas also rely on temporary foreign workers to fill the gaps, but Visa programs have been backlogged, according to CBS News.

To compete, the city of Tampa raised its pay to at least $15 an hour for lifeguards. In addition, they're hoping the job interview process can attract more lifeguards.

Applicants must only pass a swimming test. They are then expected to be hired pending any training or certification, which is also provided by staff.

On top of reduced hours, Pinellas County also raised its pay for beach lifeguards this year in hopes of attracting more staff, according to the county. They are currently looking to hire between 25 to 35 lifeguards at Fort Desoto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks.

In other parts of the Bay area, the impact of the shortages can still be felt.

In Sarasota, Lido beach pool has remained closed on Tuesdays since June 2022 and may close more days due to the shortages, the county stated.

Programs were also reduced at Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex have also been reduced. The county is expecting reduced hours again this summer at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex pool.

"You're learning a lot more than just lifeguarding," Scott Mitter, a lifeguard in Tampa said. "You get to be a leader."

Mitter, who has worked as a lifeguard for 12 years, wants interested applicants to know it's a rewarding job. They can apply valuable skills they gain to any profession.

Last year, The American Lifeguard Association said a national shortage of lifeguards could affect anywhere between one-third to nearly half of all 300,000 public pools in the U.S.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to several local areas for an update on their lifeguard staffing as of now. If you'd like to apply, click the appropriate link below.