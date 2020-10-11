Fire breaks out at Light of Christ Catholic Church in Clearwater

Thankfully, no one was inside.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a local Catholic church.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue officials say it looks like the fire started in the kitchen area of the classroom building at Light of Christ Catholic Church at 2176 Marilyn St.

No one was inside the building, and traffic isn't impacted, firefighters say.

First responders have cut ventilation holes in the room and located the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

