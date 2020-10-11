Fire breaks out at Light of Christ Catholic Church in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a local Catholic church.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue officials say it looks like the fire started in the kitchen area of the classroom building at Light of Christ Catholic Church at 2176 Marilyn St.
No one was inside the building, and traffic isn't impacted, firefighters say.
First responders have cut ventilation holes in the room and located the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Cindy McCain says her husband would have been 'very pleased' by Biden's win, report says
- Tracking Eta: Latest track from NHC shifts west, takes Tampa Bay out of the forecast cone
- Navy sailor from Florida killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later
- 'I am worried': Hospital staff monitoring rise in cases in Tampa Bay, urge communities to use COVID-19 mitigation measures
- Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter