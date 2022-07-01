Lightning strike causes attic fire in Ruskin home

There were no injuries.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Ruskin home Friday night after it was struck by lightning, authorities say.

At around 5:48 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a home on Dovesong Trace Drive. When fire crews first arrived, they saw no signs of smoke or flames from the front of the house.

However, they noticed the fire was in the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in five minutes, the department said.

"Their quick discovery of the location of the fire, along with rapid deployment and use of the attack line, kept the blaze from rapidly spreading throughout the attic," Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.