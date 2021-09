Emergency crews were dispatched just before 3 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Authorities say a 19-year-old was struck and killed by lightning Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County.

Around 2:50 p.m., Manatee County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Skip Jack Loop south of State Road 70 for reports of the lightning strike.

Firefighters found the man dead. Investigators say he'd been working on the roof of a home. His name has not been released.