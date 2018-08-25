Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire in South Tampa on Friday, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Crews were called to a home in the 5100 block of San Jose Street W. about 7:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the single-story home.

Crews were unable to enter the home at first because of the intensity of the fire. Firefighters used a crane to attack the flames until it was safe to enter.

No one was in the home and no injuries were reported, but a dog died in the fire.

Neighbors told firefighters lightning struck the house.

Investigators are investigating.

