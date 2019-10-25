TAMPA, Fla. — Five months after e-scooters made their first appearance in Tampa, Lime, one of the e-scooter providers, is hosting a safety course for riders.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Lime is holding their “First Ride” safety course at the East Zack Street parking lot.

According to Lime’s website: The 60-minute course is divided into three parts, each focused on a different aspect of electric scooter use:

1. Classroom training focuses on how to use the Lime app and our core values

2. Hands-On training teaches participants how to inspect electric scooters before riding (brakes, accelerator, etc.) and how to ride, along with hands-on safety exercises

3. Urban initiation takes participants waiver and terms along a predetermined course for a guided ride in a public setting

You must be 18 years or older, signed up as a Lime user and accept a waiver and terms of conditions to attend.

Users first safety course is free. If interested in attending the course, click here to register.

