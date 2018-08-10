ORLANDO, Fla. -- President Donald Trump will visit the Orlando area on Monday afternoon to speak at the annual convention of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

As an official presidential visit and not a campaign rally, his speech will not be open to the public.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will also be attending in an official capacity.

"As the largest gathering of police leaders, the president will speak about the work of the Administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement, and securing the border," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

President Trump has been a frequent visitor to Central Florida. He last visited Orlando in March 2017.

2:05 p.m. -- President Trump acknowledges Hurricane Michael

President Trump says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing for Hurricane Michael, which is expected to strengthen further before it makes landfall this week.

President Trump in Orlando amid #HurricaneMichael prep: "FEMA is already getting prepared. It looks like a big one. But we handle them pretty well...hopefully it won't be as bad as it's looking." https://t.co/eOSMEAI0rf — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 8, 2018

2 p.m. -- President Trump comments on Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

President Trump made remarks on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn-in amid protests about his ascension to the nation's highest court. The president described Kavanaugh as "flawless."

Trump at #IACP2018 on #Kavanaugh: "It was very very unfair what happened to him, false charges, false accusations, horrible statements that were untrue, terms he had probably not ever heard in his life...brought about by people who are evil." https://t.co/eOSMEAI0rf — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 8, 2018

1:40 p.m. -- President Trump is introduced and begins his speech

1:30 p.m. -- President Trump is backstage and preparing to speak

10News Reporter Beau Zimmer is in the media area at the Orange County Convention Center. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has arrived, as well as President Donald Trump.

Nearly 1000 police chiefs and law enforcement officers gather in Orlando ahead of President Donald J Trump’s arrival at @TheIACP conference. @POTUS is on the ground. @OCCC @realDonaldTrump #WTSP pic.twitter.com/aM5l5KpiAE — Beau Zimmer (@Zimm10) October 8, 2018

12:40 p.m. -- Air Force One lands in Orlando

The world's most famous airplane has touched down at the Orlando International Airport. President Trump exited Air Force One and walked to the waiting motorcade, which took him away toward the Orange County Convention Center.

7 a.m. -- Preparations are underway at the Orange County Convention Center

Final preparations get underway at the Orange County Convention Center. President Trump won't be there for hours. But, last-minute security checks need to happen hours in advance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP