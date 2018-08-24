St. Petersburg residents will see higher utility bills starting in October.

The city council voted Thursday to increase water, wastewater, reclaimed water, stormwater and sanitation utility rates.

Here's what customers can expect to pay for 4,000 gallons of water/wastewater:

Water - $30.52 (3.75% increase)

Wastewater - $45.64 (8.25% increase)

Reclaimed water - $29.59 (10.75% increase)

Stormwater - $11 (10% increase)

Sanitation (with Recycling) - $26.61 (5.25% increase)

Customers will see increases in sanitation and stormwater fees on their October bills, while rate increases for water, wastewater and reclaimed water will appear on their November bills.

The city said the increases will pay for improvements in aging infrastructure and lowering the city's cash-to-debt ratio.

