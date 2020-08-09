Live updates: Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

KGW is tracking multiple fires in Oregon and SW Washington Wednesday. Evacuation notices have been issued, and roads and schools have been closed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro area and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to major wildfires, which allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local firefighters.

Evacuation notices have been issued for several wildfires, and roads and schools have been closed.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Fires burning in Oregon and Washington

Here's the latest information:

Clackamas County

County officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday as several active wildfires in the county led to evacuations.

By Tuesday evening, there were more than a dozen Level 2 (be set) and Level 3 (go) evacuations in place.

Interactive map: Evacuation orders in Clackamas County

Officials said on Tuesday night that people living anywhere in the county that was not explicitly under a Level 2 or Level 3 evacuation should consider themselves to be under a Level 1 (be ready) evacuation order.

The check-in site was changed Tuesday from Molalla High School to Sandy High School. Another check-in site has been set up at Clackamas County College. The livestock check-in site was at Clackamas County Fairgrounds.

There were more than 15 active fires in the county Tuesday, according to Clackamas Fire.

Clackamas officials reported a fire near Highway 213 and South Spangler Road around 10:30 p.m. By 11:30 p.m., ODOT had blocked the highway at Carus Road and Union Hall Road and notified people in the area to leave. At 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, Clackamas Fire tweeted that crews contained the fire and were putting out hot spots. The fire started when a motor home caught on fire and spread to a nearby house and about 10 acres of brush. Two homes burned down. Several other homes were evacuated but those evacuees have now returned. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the Riverside Fire in the Mt. Hood National Forest was continuing to grow and push westward down Highway 224.

Earlier Tuesday a fire started at Eagle Creek, off Highway 211 between Damascus and Estacada. That fire was burning near Wildcat Mountain Road.

A Clackamas County fire official said the fires multiplied quickly because the wind kept picking up embers from existing fires and carrying them to nearby areas, where they would start new spot fires.

PGE reported that About 23,000 residents in Clackamas County were without power as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Marion County

Marion County has declared a state of emergency because of wildfires that are spreading rapidly in the county.

The state of emergency allows the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county's Emergency Operations Plan, which provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.

The Beachie Creek Fire has combined with several other fires in the Santiam Canyon area and is now called the Santiam Fire. The fire has prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for residents in Santiam Canyon.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brown said the Santiam and Lionshead fires had burned more than 200,000 acres so far, Gov. Brown said Tuesday.

The following locations were under Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders Tuesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office:

Lyons

Mehama

Detroit

Idanha

Hwy. 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills

Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations were issued for the following areas:

Stayton

Sublimity

Aumsville

Silverton

Hwy. 213 west Mt. Angel Silverton to Drakes Crossing

It's unclear how many lives and structures have been lost in the Marion County fires. State fire officials urged any central or eastern Marion County residents who have not been notified of a Level 2 evacuation (get set) to consider themselves at Level 1 (get ready).

An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds at 2330 17th Street NE in Salem. Impacted residents can call 503-391-7294 for more information.

Highway 22 eastbound is closed from Stayton to Santiam Junction.

Washington County

Two major fires are burning in the county, the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire north of Newberg and the Powerline Fire near Hagg Lake.

At 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that conditions remain unpredictable as crews continue to battle the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire, which has burned at least 2,000 acres north of Newberg. Fire officials say three barns caught fire but no homes have been lost. No people or animals have been injured and there are no additional evacuation orders. Crews are focusing on structure protection.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place at:

Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire: SW Weaver Dr., SW Wildfire Dr., NE Brooks Ln. NE Jaquith Ln. NE Ellis Ln, NE Mountain Top Rd. NE Bald Peak Rd., and NE McCormick Hill Rd. ... expanded (8:25 p.m.) to NE Bryan Creek, NE Quarter Mile Ln., NE Chehalem Dr. Hillside Dr. ... expanded (11:58 p.m.) to SW Neugebauer Rd., north or SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Road. This includes SW Herd Ln., SW Hideaway Ln., SW Forest Park Rd, SW Strawberry Hill Dr., SW Fernhollow Ln., SW Bryanna Ct., and SW Wildhaven Ln. ... expanded (12:12 a.m.) to SW Buckhaven Rd., north to SW McCormick Hill Rd., up to Vanderschuere Rd. Also, east of SW Neugebauer Rd., to Hwy 219 between SW Jaquith Rd to SW Vanderschuere Rd.

Powerline Fire: All of Dundee Road near Hagg Lake; SW Patton Valley Road to Cherry Grove; SW Lee Road; SW Cascara Road near Hagg Lake; entire city of Cherry Grove; SW South Road between NW Mount Richman Road and the city of Cherry Grove. As of 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, all evacuation orders remain in effect.

The staging area for evacuated residents of the Chehalem Mountain Fire has been moved to Mountainside High School, located at 12500 SW 175th Avenue in Beaverton.

On Tuesday officials closed Hagg Lake, shutting off boat access and use of the park around the lake.

Lane County

A wildfire, called the Holiday Farm Fire by officials, started Monday and has burned homes in towns and communities along the McKenzie River, east of Eugene.

According to The Register-Guard, Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky said Blue River has suffered "catastrophic damage" and lives have likely been lost.

Officials in Lane County said on Tuesday evening, that the fire is estimated to be 37,000 acres big and is 0% contained.

Gov. Brown's emergency declaration will send more resources to firefighters battling the fire.

Crews were able to help assist 46 people to evacuate the area after dealing with blocked roads. As of Tuesday afternoon, crews were still working to find anyone who might still be trapped in their homes. The fire has damaged communication towers in the area and officials said it has limited communication between teams. Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:

Vida

Blue River

Mohawk

McKenzie Bridge

Leesburg

Waterville

The evacuation point for those in Blue River is Thurston High School and those west of Blue River are encouraged to travel to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. The Bob Keeper Adult Activity Center located at 215 W. C Street in Springfield is a temporary shelter for those who have evacuated or lost power as well.

Tillamook County

Several fires started Monday night in Tillamook because of downed power lines, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

The largest fire started at 10:50 p.m. on Pike Road and had grown to 50 acres by Tuesday morning. Residents were evacuated and a shelter was set up at the County Fairgrounds. Latest evacuation orders

Authorities asked people not to call 911 or the non-emergency line about being able to return to the area. They will advise when it is safe to return.

Lincoln County

There were two active fires in Lincoln County Tuesday, both off of Highway 18. The first, near Echo Mountain Road, prompted Level 3 (Go Now) and Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notices for residents in the area.

At 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, new Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders were issued for the Otis area:

New Level 3 Evacuation orders:

N. Old Scenic Hwy & N. North Bank Road

N. King Lane

N. Coho Lane

N. Kokanee Lane

N. Modline Lane

As of 1:19 a.m., the Level 3 notice was still current for:

All other side streets off of North Bank Road

The second, near Kimberling Mountain Road, prompted Level 3 (Go Now), Level 2 (Get Set) and Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notices.

A third fire, in Waldport off Highway 34 near milepost 4, was contained.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the following roads were closed in Lincoln County, due to downed trees and power lines:

Highway 101 at milepost 126

Highway 34 at milepost 4 and 5

Highway 18 at milepost 7-10

Check tripcheck.com for the latest information on road closures.

Jackson County

Fire crews are battling a fast-moving fire, called the Alameda Fire, that started in the City of Ashland, burned through Talent, and hit Phoenix, KOBI-TV reported.

A fire burning in North Ashland and Talent has prompted evacuations:

LEVEL 3: If you are south of Glenwood Ave. on Hwy 99 and south of Campbell Road in the North Phoenix area you are at Level 3. This area is from Hwy 99 to the area of North Phoenix.

LEVEL 2: All areas south of Barnett Road to Campbell Rd and Glenwood.

LEVEL 1: All of Jackson County is considered at Level 1.

Oregon 99 is closed between Phoenix and Talent. there is no estimated time of re-opening for the closures, ODOT said.

On Tuesday night, Gov. Brown declared the Almeda Fire burning in Southern Oregon a conflagration which will clear the way for more resources to be sent to fight the fire.

Clark County

East County Fire & Rescue reported at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday that crews were responding to a wildfire in the area of Paradise Road and Northeast Rosemary Drive in Washougal and they asked residents in that area to be prepared to evacuate.

Skamania County

The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of Trapper Creek Wilderness on the Mt. Adams Ranger District. According to officials, it is between 5,000 and 10,000 acres and growing.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest is developing closure orders for the southwestern portions of the forest. This will include developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day-use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails within.