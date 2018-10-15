WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Firefighters and utility workers are working to rescue a puppy stuck in a drain.

This is happening in a residential neighborhood in the City of Winter Haven.

There is no immediate word on how the puppy ended up in the drain. A firefighter on scene said they are trying to get the puppy to move further down the drainage system near a manhole where they could pull the puppy to safety.

The city of Winter Haven is streaming the rescue live on Facebook. You can watch in the player above.

