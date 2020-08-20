LNU Lightning Complex Fire grows to 131,000 acres, 30,500 structures threatened as some evacuations lift

The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is threatening homes near Vacaville and has forced evacuations in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Yolo counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — 8:40 a.m update:

A new update on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire from Cal Fire shows firefighters are making progress in the efforts to control the fire.

The fire has now burned 131,000 acres, that's up about 7,000 acres from last night, a much slower spread than we saw on Wednesday. There is still no containment on the fire. At least 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night in the Russian River area of Solano County.

Cal Fire reports 105 structures have been destroyed, with another 70 structures damaged. No change from last night's update.

The number of structures threatened has grown to 30,500. That increase comes as we see some cities like Vacaville and Fairfield begin to lift evacuations in some areas.

Cal Fire also reports four people were hurt by the fire. PG&E reported one of its workers died while helping first responders.

Firefighters say they are still dealing with extreme fire behavior, as the fire makes runs in multiple directions and impacts several communities. Cal Fire also shared updated evacuation information for Napa County, Sonoma County and Lake County.

8:15 a.m. update:

Law enforcement in Vacaville is urging people in the evacuated areas to not return to their homes.

Vacaville police tweeted, "The evacuation orders for North Vacaville including North Alamo Drive, areas west of N. Orchard and north of Fruitvale, and west of Browns Valley Pkwy are still in effect. We ask that residents in those areas not return to their homes until further notice, as firefighters are still monitoring nearby hot spots."

The city of Vacaville said officials are meeting this morning and will provide an update later. You can check current evacuations on this map here.

Vacaville police also shared a video on Twitter showing the dense smoke in the city.

Overhead view from the Police Department at 6:30AM.



Vista aérea desde el Departamento de Policía a las 6:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/ijleGGnyha — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 20, 2020

Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves from the smoke and bad air quality.

"It's very hard to breathe in this kind of environment. So, what you can do is limit the time you are outdoors to what is just necessary, stay inside," said Chief Concepcion. " And if you have a damper on your air-handling system, like you air conditioner, make sure that's closed so the ash can't get in and get inside your house."

6:45 a.m. update:

PG&E confirms that a Vacaville-based troubleman died while helping first responders on the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. A troubleman's job is to investigate and find the cause of a power outage.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said in a statement, "out of respect for the family’s privacy, we won’t be sharing additional details at this time."

Original Story:

Evacuation orders have slowly started to lift on Wednesday morning in Solano County after the LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size to 124,100 acres.

To understand the spread of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, here is a map of areas of greatest concern and where to locate evacuation centers in the Fairfield and Vacaville areas.

According to Cal Fire, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire has destroyed at least 105 houses and damaged 70 more. 25,000 more structures are threatened by the fire. Those numbers were released at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and could change later this morning.

Cal Fire reported extreme fire behavior with spotting that is challenging the firefighting efforts. The fire agency is also dealing with some strong winds in the fire area.

The Solano County Office of Emergency Services updated evacuation orders on Facebook as of 4 a.m. as well as on this map.

Vacaville

Evacuation orders for the areas south of I-80, including Alamo Dr. south of I-80 to Marna Dr., and California Dr. and Peabody Rd. have been lifted.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for neighborhoods west of Browns Valley Pkwy., North Alamo, Foothill, and areas west of North Orchard and north of Fruitvale.

Solano OES also said that areas East of Browns Valley Rd. and East of Peabody Rd. are not under mandatory evacuation orders.

Updated graphic of evacuated areas: pic.twitter.com/66rcGYI0DI — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 20, 2020

Fairfield

Fairfield has lifted evacuation orders for parts of Paradise Valley, from Shaker Run south to Manuel Campos, according to Solano OES.

Police said residents living in the open areas of Paradise Valley may return home if they could provide proof of residence at traffic control points so officers could protect homes from potential looters.

Fairfield Police also posted the evacuation order was lifted for residents in the areas of Peabody Road, Cement Hill Rd and Vanden Rd.

Travis Air Force Base

Travis Air Force Base ordered mandatory evacuations for all non-mission essential personnel and their family members on Wednesday night.

As of 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the South Gate to the base was closed. The Main Gate and North Gate are still open.

Yolo County

Yolo County issued mandatory evacuations for residents in zones 8, 15, 31, 46, 55, 58 and 60. You can find updates for Yolo County here.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.