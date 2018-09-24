TAMPA, Fla. -- Brew Bus Brewing, in Seminole Heights, is in the process of transforming its brewery into a 9-hole mini golf course for the fourth annual Putts and Pints Miniature Golf Tournament. Teams of two will compete while raising money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF).

This is the second year Putts for Pints is benefiting the NPCF: a Tampa based nonprofit dedicated to "funding research to eliminate childhood cancer." The organization funds research it hopes will fast-track less toxic and more targeted treatments.

There will also be a long putt contest, best-dressed awards, music and food.

Last year there were 250 participants.

You can sign up for Putts and Pints online.

For the second year, Brew Buss has teamed up with Cigar City Brewing to brew "Rising Hope," a Gooseberry and Grapefruit IPA. All of the proceeds from this beer will also go to the NPCF.

Rising hope can be found on draft and in six-packs sold around the Bay Area.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

