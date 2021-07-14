Local leaders call on Biden administration to foster 'peaceful transfer of power' in Cuba

Rep. Kathy Castor made it clear she does not favor military intervention, but says more can and should be done to help the Cuban people in their fight for freedom.

TAMPA, Fla — U.S. Representative Kathy Castor is calling on the Biden administration to encourage what she called a “peaceful transfer of power” in Cuba.

Castor made it clear she does not favor military intervention, but says more can and should be done to help the Cuban people in their fight for freedom.

“Today I am calling for a peaceful transfer of power on the island of Cuba,” she said standing in Ybor City’s José Martí Park, named for the Cuban freedom fighter who fought for the nation’s independence from Cuba more than a century ago.

Castor is asking the Biden administration to begin sending basic aid to the people of Cuba including food, medicine, and the means to communicate – while simultaneously pushing for a diplomatic end to the communist regime.

“It’s really now an issue of the United States of America playing a leadership role in the western hemisphere to bring about a peaceful transfer of power in Cuba,” said Castor.

Castor was joined by political leaders at every level of local government, all of them with personal, family ties to Cuba.

State Senator Janet Cruz is the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants.

“The outrage here is not new. Cubans have been tired for decades,” said Cruz. “But this movement right now is absolutely historical.”

Hillsborough County Tax collector Nancy Millan is the daughter of Cuban immigrants, with relatives still living there.

Like so many others, she’s worried.

“Having my personal family in there right now, and not being able to communicate with them, it breaks my heart,” said Millan.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera, himself the son of Cuban immigrants, said he would read a proclamation at Thursday’s council meeting declaring Tampa’s solidarity with the Cuban people.

Viera urged local demonstrators to keep up their support but stay out of the public roadways.

“I don’t care if you’re blocking the streets for Black Lives Matter, for Cuba libre, for autism awareness or whatever it is. Don’t block the streets,” said Viera. “And I think that’s a general message that people should adhere to.”

“We need to be focused now on pressuring this regime to move on to give the common ordinary Cubans a voice in the government,” said Castor. “And I think it’s going to be the United States of America in the lead with other countries in the western hemisphere to pressure the Diaz-Canel regime to move on.”

Castor says as the U.S. determines what its next policy move should be in Cuba, they want to know what’s happening there, but with communications shut down, that hasn’t been easy.

So, they’re asking people with relatives in Cuba - who are able to get through to them - to share their stories of what the situation is there with local representatives.

