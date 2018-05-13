Seminole Heights. Fl – During a Sunday Market at Southern Brewing and Winemaking, Debbie King handed out flyers to raise awareness on the 'Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act.'

The act would give all citizens access to health care regardless of their age.

On a day dedicated to showering mom with love, King decided to use her morning to educate people on universal healthcare.

“We're out here because we want to make sure that people are aware of Medicare for all and that there has been pushes to get it passed federally,” says King. “Health Care is a human right and so, I'm out here letting people know they're not alone when they have issues with their insurance.”

After her 50-year-old father was too ashamed to ask the family for help to pay for his medication, King made it her mission to help get the act passed.

“My father couldn’t purchase his prescription for his heart and artery's and his diabetes and he hadn't told anyone,” she says. “So, it just took him because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed. I don't want to see anyone else go through that.”

'The Medicare for All Act' was originally introduced in the House in 2003.

Recently, Rep. Keith Ellison took over to get more co-sponsors backing the bill so they have enough votes to get it passed.

King wants to make sure people are aware of what's in it so, if changes are made, they can fight accordingly.

“So, this would make it to where the age for Medicare would go from 65 to 0, regardless of age or anything like that so everyone gets healthcare,” she says.

If there was no age limit on Medicare, King believes her father would still be alive.

'Medicare For All' would cover hearing, dental, vision, mental health, and prescriptions.

It would also expand the program to cover everyone from cradle to grave without co-pays or deductibles.

