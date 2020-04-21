TAMPA, Fla. — In this time of crisis, we’re seeing people uniting: communities, businesses, healthcare workers and more.

Diamond View Studios in Tampa is working to make sure people feel that unity.

“Our workload has really slowed down like many businesses and so we decided to shift our focus on making videos for good,” CEO Tim Moore said.

Compiling inspiring videos into a montage format in a way people are already seeing online, Moore said a lot of the stories they highlight in their videos come from social media.

“They come from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. So we decided to show it back in that same lens. These are the type of stories that people want to hear," he said.

The videos highlight stories of survival and healthcare workers cheering on patients while risking their lives to save others. Their work has been inspiring enough to catch the eye of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Now, she’s teamed with the production company to continue to spread joy.

She used their videos to announce the One Tampa program, which provides cash for families and businesses impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. It's an honor and accomplishment for Moore and part of Diamond View’s mission to remind people that we’ll rise through this together.

"We’re hoping video like this will remind people the power that video has for good,” Moore said.

