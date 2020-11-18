Tampa Bay reservist becomes 10th service member to die from COVID-19

“My son was my baby,” said Ogletree’s mother, Kathy, who still finds it difficult to believe.

A beloved U.S. Army reservist from the Tampa Bay area is now the tenth known member of the military to die from COVID-10.

Relatives say Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Ogletree died Thursday at the age of 45.

“My son was my baby,” said Ogletree’s mother, Kathy, who still finds it difficult to believe.

Her baby, as she called him, was the youngest of three siblings.

“I can’t ever remember him being sick before now,” she said. “He was what I always call Army strong.”

Relatives say Ogletree was still an Army reservist and still instructing once a month. During active duty, he was stationed in Germany and Bosnia and completed a combat tour to Iraq in 2003.

His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, four Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

“When I heard of the Army accommodations he’d got, I cannot believe how outstanding he was and how proud of him I was,” his mother said through tears.

On Wednesday, just as Tampa Bay started to feel the effects of rain and wind from Tropical Storm Eta, Ogletree’s family says he reached out to them, letting them know he wasn’t feeling well and planned to check himself into Bartow Regional Medical Center.

“And that particular morning, he called me, 'Mama - Mama, come help me. Help me,'” Kathy remembers him saying. “He was like, am I having a heart attack? I think you need to come. And we sat outside the hospital waiting. But, never in my wildest dreams thought that, when morning came, he wouldn’t be alive.”

Relatives say Ogletree held several jobs outside of his work with the military.

He held a job at the phosphate company where his mother had worked. He also operated his own trucking company before taking a job with Amazon, where he had most recently worked as a robotics expert.

Kathy Ogletree says her son was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as friendly as he was courageous.

“And I think he enjoyed life to the fullest,” she said. “He was a happy guy.”

His family says Ogletree will be laid to rest Saturday with a funeral taking place at the First Baptist Institutional Church in Lakeland. The ceremony is private for friends and family, but the public is invited to visit and share their respects between 11:00 and 11:45 a.m.

What other people are reading right now: