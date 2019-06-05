The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has become the first agency in the state to take part in the Warrant Service Officer Program, a collaborative effort between local sheriff’s offices and federal immigration agencies, including ICE.

Several more sheriff’s departments also signed an agreement on Monday to do the same.

“They are criminal illegals who must be removed from this country,” Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, one of the architects of the SWO Program said.

Gualtieri said the program will let local sheriff’s offices, which operate most local jails in Florida, serve warrants on behalf of ICE and other federal law enforcement agencies to detain criminals who are in the U.S. illegally.

“Serve that warrant to let that person know that ICE has an interest in them. That’s all that we are asking,” said David Marin with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department.

It would seem simple, but it’s not.

In the past, people held for ICE longer than 48 hours without a warrant, legally in the US or not, had successfully sued for civil rights violations.

An executive order from President Trump, a new law in Florida banning sanctuary cities, and deputizing corrections workers as federal agents, will combine to make that a lot harder.

“So, there are only two questions,” Sheriff Gualtieri said. “Is there a warrant? And can you serve it? Yes to both, and you’re done. So, there is no issue.”

In addition to Pinellas, ten other sheriff’s or their representatives signed similar contracts on Monday to enact the Warrant Service Officer program at their agencies too. Strictly, they promised, to hold people already arrested and here illegally who’ve flagged by the feds.

“This is only our ability to hold them for ICE and serve the warrants after they are in jail,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Never, ever, ever, ever have we, or will we, go into the communities where people live work and play,” Judd said.

Despite those assurances from the sheriffs, members of the Latino community showed up within minutes of the news conference to say they don’t believe it.

“That’s not true and we know it,” Ana Lamb with LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens said.

Critics said their friends and neighbors have been brought-in regularly for infractions as minor as driving with a suspended license, only to be deported.

“We live day by day seeing people in our community disappear for simple things,” Pamela Gomez with the Florida Immigration Coalition said.

Proponents said the program will save taxpayers money spent on incarceration by deporting more people who’ve been here illegally and commit crimes.

However, the sheriffs admit no one is being sent back to their home country until doing their time here in the U.S. prison system, so the public still has to foot that bill.

Despite citing examples of horrible crimes committed by people who had been in the U.S. illegally, Sheriff Judd could not say how the SWO program would specifically have impacted the outcome of those cases as long as the border remains porous.

“We know sheriffs, they need to be elected,” Lamb said. “So, this is it a good campaign for a base who would like to have and continue this rhetoric.”

The sheriffs said there’s no additional cost associated with the warrant service officer program. One day of training is provided by the federal government.

Pinellas County will begin implementing the SWO program immediately. More agencies in Florida and eventually around the U.S. have vowed to launch the same program soon.

Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister was noticeably absent from Monday’s news conference.

In a statement from HCSO, Sheriff Chronister said, ““As we always have, we will continue to fully cooperate with our federal law enforcement partners in regard to immigration enforcement, but at this time we do not feel the need to participate in the basic ordering agreement, the 287g program nor the newly announced warrant service officer program."

"While this may be an appropriate or necessary solution for other jurisdictions, I believe our participation in immigration enforcement programs such as these could discourage victims from coming forward which goes against our purpose. Everyone in Hillsborough County deserves to feel safe and maintaining the trust of all the people we serve is a top priority for me and HCSO,” Chronister said.



