Thursday marks the end of Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It began at sundown Wednesday.

Some students at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota spent the day learning Holocaust history and reflecting on that dark period in time. The students will soon travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Florida has multiple Holocaust museums, including the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg and the Holocaust Museum of Southwest Florida in Naples. The latter has a boxcar exhibit that features a 10-ton World War II-era railway boxcar used to remember the millions of people who died during The Holocaust.

Click here to learn more about the other Jewish Centers and Holocaust Museums in our state.

