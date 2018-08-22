CLEARWATER, Fla. - Some of the best sled hockey players in the world will be in Clearwater this weekend for the Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey Training Camp.

Sled hockey is an adapted form of ice hockey for athletes with disabilities that prevent them from playing traditional ice hockey.

The Lightning sled hockey camp will be coached by USA Hockey Paralympians Declan Farmer, Brody Roybal, Steve Cash and Chris Douglas.

Farmer is a Tampa native and scored the game-tying and game-winning goal in the gold medal game against Canada in the 2018 Paralympics.

“It’s just a way for me to give back, and try to help some of these kids, and new players, find their passion in the sport,” said Farmer, who first tried sled hockey at the Clearwater Ice Arena, where this year’s camp is being held.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey Training camp is being held from Friday, August 24 - Sunday, August 25.

A scrimmage will be held on Sunday so that people can see what a game looks like.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are also hosting a free sled hockey clinic on September 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clearwater Ice Arena.

For more information on Lightning Made Sled Hockey, visit their website.

