Local World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday

OLEAN, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County World War II veteran is celebrating a birthday milestone on Friday.
George Schrieber Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and some Allegany American Legion members.
Schrieber Jr. went into Europe on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and served until 1945.
The celebration was held at The Pines of Olean nursing home where Olean Mayor William Aiello presented Schrieber with a certificate to commemorate this special occasion.
The Allegany American Legion color guard was also at the birthday celebration to wish George a happy birthday.
Happy 100th Birthday, George!