Local World War II Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday

Schrieber Jr. went into Europe on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and served until 1945.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County World War II veteran is celebrating a birthday milestone on Friday.

George Schrieber Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and some Allegany American Legion members.

Schrieber Jr. went into Europe on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and served until 1945.

The celebration was held at The Pines of Olean nursing home where Olean Mayor William Aiello presented Schrieber with a certificate to commemorate this special occasion.

The Allegany American Legion color guard was also at the birthday celebration to wish George a happy birthday.