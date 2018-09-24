The longtime face of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office has died.

Public Information Officer Dave Bristow passed away of natural causes Sunday night, according to the sheriff's office.

"Please pray for his family and the Sheriff’s Office family as we deal with this," the office wrote in a brief email.

Bristow was the main point of contact for media outlets, and he was the lead spokesperson for the law enforcement agency. He sent press releases and answered questions at crime scenes.

Deputies did not provide a specific cause of death.

I’m shocked and saddened to hear @ManateeSheriff PIO Dave Bristow passed away last night from natural causes. I’ve known Dave for 23 years. He was a good PIO and always nice and helpful to me. My heart breaks for his family, friends and coworkers. 🙏🏻 #RIP pic.twitter.com/ETzKb98IT4 — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) September 24, 2018

