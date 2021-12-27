Dangerously low blood supply seen around Tampa Bay area and beyond

If the nation’s blood supply doesn’t stabilize soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Warnings and urgent messages are coming in from blood donation organizations across the country. The message is simple and grim: If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.

Some of the country’s largest blood donation organizations issued a joint statement early this month categorizing the current status of the U.S. blood supply as dangerously low, and particularly concerning around the holidays and winter when blood donations decrease due to travel, weather, and seasonal illness.

On Monday, two days after Christmas, OneBlood had several mobile units called the "Big Red Bus" around the area holding blood drives.

“If we don’t have that sustained response, blood supply gets to critical levels and we’re seeing that right now,” said Susan Forbes with OneBlood.

Glenn Hadley, a retired St. Petersburg firefighter got an e-mail about the critical blood supply. He then saw the mobile unit in a Sam’s Club parking lot on his way home from work.

“I know there’s a demand for it and people need it,” said Hadley who spent a career with a front-row seat to trauma. He knows the impact donating blood has on saving lives.

“I feel like I’ve done my part and I hope other people do their part,” said Hadley.

Blood donations have dropped dramatically since the start of the pandemic. Blood donation organizations used to be able to set up drives at schools and colleges but they can’t do that anymore.

“This is probably one of the most challenging times we have faced in our history,” said Forbes.

The Red Cross website says the blood supply is at a 10-plus year low.

Tim Lanz was giving blood at a donation center in St. Petersburg. He’s made it part of his lifestyle, giving it every 56 days, as soon as he’s eligible.

“I really do feel proud. I have a younger sister who started me on this. She’s a nurse. I just feel that it’s a simple thing that I come here,” he said.

Lanz watches Netflix, relaxes, and saves lives. It’s just his thing.