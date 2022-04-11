How to watch the 'blood moon' lunar eclipse in Florida

Currently, the forecast for the Tampa Bay area is favorable for catching the lunar eclipse. It'll be the last one until 2025.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will take over the night sky early Tuesday. Known as a "blood moon," lunar eclipses happen when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up so the Moon passes into Earth's shadow.

When that happens, the Moon appears to take on a dramatic reddish hue, sparking the ominous-sounding moniker. And this total lunar eclipse is perhaps a little extra special because it's the last one until March 2025. There will be a few partial ones before then.

Currently, the forecast for the Tampa Bay area is favorable for catching the lunar eclipse, with mostly clear skies overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday.

So what's the best way to catch the lunar eclipse?

Where can you see the blood moon?

According to NASA, the lunar eclipse should be visible across North and Central America, as well as in parts of Asia, Australia and South America. Basically, so long as the Moon is above the horizon during the eclipse and the weather cooperates, you'll see it.

When can I see it?

Think of it this way — you'll either have to get up really early Tuesday or stay up really late in order to catch the phenomenon. So, if you're still needing to head to the polls on Election Day, you can start your day by looking up to the sky.

NASA says totality starts at 5:17 a.m. Eastern. Totality means the entire Moon is now in the Earth's umbra — the planet's shadow. When that happens, the Moon will turn a coppery-red color, hence the "blood moon" name.

Totality lasts until 6:42 a.m. Eastern.

What do I need to see it?

Technically, you can see the total lunar eclipse with your naked eye. However, if you really want a better view of the event, binoculars or telescopes will help.

And, if you do happen to have binoculars or a telescope, you could even be treated to a special view.

"During this eclipse, viewers with binoculars can spy an extra treat – the ice giant planet Uranus will be visible just a finger's width away from the eclipsed Moon," NASA's skywatching blog says.

You'll also get a better view if you are in an area away from bright city lights.

Okay, but why does the Moon turn red?

Essentially, it turns this color for the same reason our sky looks blue. NASA says thanks to its longer wavelength, red light is harder for Earth's atmosphere to scatter than blue light.

During a lunar eclipse, only red light manages to shine all the way through Earth's atmosphere and reflect off the moon's surface. It'll look even redder if there's a lot of dust and clouds in the air.

"It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon," a NASA description says.