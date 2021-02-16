One Lutz church is eliminating lunch debt for students in Hillsborough and Pasco counties

Idlewild Baptist Church is donating more than $38,000 to help students in these trying times.

LUTZ, Fla. — At a time when many families are struggling, one church in Lutz is making sure students have food on the table.

Idlewild Baptist Church will pay off student lunch debt for all juniors and seniors in Hillsborough County, and all students K-12 in Pasco County.

Idlewild hopes this gift, totaling $38,367.33, can be a source of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sr. Pastor, Ken Whitten says the church community wanted to let families in the area know they have support.

“We can’t thank Idlewild Baptist Church enough for this generous donation,” said Kurt Browning, Pasco superintendent of schools, in a statement. “This will really make a difference. It will come as a relief to so many families, especially at a time when many are struggling.”

Thanks to Idlewild's donation, seniors won't have to worry about missing out on school activities like graduation, which can be impacted by student debt.