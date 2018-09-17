A Lutz woman already charged with arson now faces a felony charge of animal cruelty.

Brandi Corrigan, 40, was arrested in August for drug possession and arson after Pasco County deputies say she set her home on fire while removing items during a separation from her husband who was doing private security in Iraq.

Investigators say Corrigan put graffiti on the walls and dumped paint throughout the house before dousing the place in gasoline and lighting a fire.

It happened on Aug. 25 on Turtle Lakes Drive near where E. County Line Road meets Livingston Road in Lutz.

Deputies on Monday released a new arrest affidavit that reveals two dogs had been locked inside kennels during that August fire. The affidavit said the dogs were covered with gas and suffered severe burns and thermal injuries that required multiple surgeries.

Corrigan was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to authorities.

