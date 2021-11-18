Macaw previously stolen from St. Pete pet store returned safe

The theft is still under investigation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A macaw that was stolen from a St. Petersburg pet store more than two weeks ago has been found safe, and police say they've arrested a man who may be connected to the theft.

According to law enforcement, on Thursday, a red-front macaw was dropped off at Fur Ever Friends Veterinary Clinic in St. Petersburg. Vet employees said they immediately recognized the macaw as the one that was reported missing weeks prior.

Police previously reported that on Nov. 3, a red-front macaw was stolen from the Animal House Pet Center, located at 950 34th St. N.

After vets contacted police, detectives say they reconnected the macaw with the shop owner. Police added that Andy Burnett, 37, had been arrested days prior in connection to the bird heist.

The theft, however, remains under investigation.