TAMPA, Fla. — There were tense moments Friday morning at MacDill Air Force Base.

The entire area went on lockdown just after 7:00 AM as people on base and living nearby were warned to shelter in place because of a possible active shooter situation.

By 9:00 AM, they had sounded the all clear, saying no shots were ever fired and that the person they were looking for had been arrested miles away in Hernando County.

A chilling voice came over the loudspeaker system around the base at about 7 AM, urging people to stay calm and shelter in place and warning of a potential active shooter.

Soldiers and police gathered near the Tanker Way Gate at MacDill. They had received reports of an armed man in the area, and someone at the nearby control tower reportedly spotted a person matching that description.

But after an exhaustive search, base officials say they found no one. And could not confirm any shots being fired.

“We took this very seriously, and I know it may have been inconvenient for a lot of folks during the morning commute. But, when it comes to the safety of our service members, as well as our families, we are always going to go with the better approach and be conservative on there,” said 6th Air Wing Commander Steve Snelson.

The alert, at the home of US Special Operations Command and CENTCOM, Central Command for the war on terror, comes just weeks after deadly shootings on other military bases.

So people here were understandably worried.



“It’s very concerning, especially when you have families and children around,” said Iovani Rojas, who lives in an apartment right across the street from MacDill.

“So, it raises up the alarm pretty high.”



It turns out, say police, the person they were looking for was a 54-year-old man who had been involved in some sort of domestic situation hours earlier in St. Petersburg.

Investigators had alerted MacDill there was reason to believe he might be near the base.

But, around 9 AM, investigators had located the man and arrested him well north of the Tampa area in Hernando County.

“This was, however, a terrific reminder for all of us, If you haven’t thought what are your emergency plans would be in such a situation, now is the time to do it - before we have a real threat,” Nelson said.

