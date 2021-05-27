MacDill honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with Memorial Day ceremony

The ceremony includes a moment of silence, a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace," a wreath-laying, and the playing of TAPS.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, the U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base honored American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace," a wreath-laying, and the playing of TAPS.

U.S. Army Gen. Richard Clarke, the USSOCOM commander, served as a keynote speaker. There was also a remembrance of fallen warriors by Troy Daland, the Special Operations Memorial Foundation president.

Memorial Day is this Monday, May 31, and honors the men and women who died serving in our military. It is a time to reflect on the American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend the United States.

The best way to acknowledge Memorial Day is by honoring the fallen through a memorial service or celebration, or laying flowers and planting flags on graves at a local military cemetery.