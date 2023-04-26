'We're always ready': MacDill Air Force Base operation displays strength, preparedness

"Operation Violent Storm" showcased a dozen Vietnam-era tanker planes taxiing and taking off in formation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Eager eyes were on the sky Wednesday morning in Tampa as just over a dozen military refuelers took flight. It was part of "Operation Violent Storm" where MacDill's KC-135s took off in a show of force.

This mass fly-off is symbolic, tracing back to World War II.

Spectators gathered at MacDill Air Force Base to watch the 13 planes take flight, and even more across Tampa Bay stopped what they were doing to watch the planes.

"I love watching planes take off," remarked one spectator at Ballast Point Pier.

"I think it's awesome, I think what these guys do and ladies do is amazing," Anna Pando, another spectator, said.

Of course, the display goes beyond entertainment. It's a show of force.

"Operation Violent Storm, it just showcases that MacDill airmen can provide rapid global mobility at a moment's notice. We're always ready," MacDill AFB's Public Affairs Officer Second Lieutenant Kristin Nielsen said.

What's been dubbed an "elephant walk," the taxi and takeoff of these giant gray planes is a tradition stemming from World War II.

"It's really a testament to the teamwork and the ability of our service members. Nobody does it better than us," Nielsen said.

It's a pride that's felt throughout the Tampa Bay area.