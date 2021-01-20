MacDill Air Force Base raises health protection condition due to rise of COVID-19 transmission

Base command says gate operations won't change at this time and Tinker K-8 and the child care center will remain open.

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base has increased its health protection condition because of increasing cases and transmission of coronavirus both on-base and in the local community.

In a message posted on Facebook, Wing Commander Col. Ben Johnson announced the base went to Health Protection Condition Charlie at midnight on Jan. 20.

Col. Johnson said gate operations and "trusted traveler" access will not change at this time. Tinker K8 School and the child care center will remain open.