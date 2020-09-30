MacDill says KC-135 will fly over Lightning's Stanley Cup Championship Celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base will perform a flyover to honor the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 6th Air Refueling Wing will fly above the NHL team's Championship Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium.
The KC-135 will be loaded with Bolts flags.
“We are honored to recognize the 2020 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay community,” wrote Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning organization and their fans!”
KC-135 Stratotankers provide core aerial refueling capabilities for the U.S. Air Force, an assignment the planes have held for more than 60 years.
