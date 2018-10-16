TAMPA, Fla. – Officials representing the Cross Bay Ferry are set to make what they are calling a “major announcement” on Tuesday afternoon.

The ferry service, which connects Tampa and St. Petersburg via water, is scheduled to run from November to April 2019.

Officials with the ferry, the Florida Aquarium, Sparkman Wharf, Port Tampa Bay and American Victory Ship will speak Tuesday about the rollout of the service.

Related: Cross Bay ferry ‘spring training’ for proposed commuter shuttle

Previous: Is the Cross Bay Ferry between Tampa, St. Pete making a comeback?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP