TAMPA, Fla. — All across the Tampa Bay area, there are new towers, hotels and renovations underway. The city of Tampa is undergoing a massive transformation.

Here’s an update on just a few of Tampa’s big projects:

Midtown: Located at Dale Mabry Highway and I-275, it’s what former Mayor Bob Buckhorn described as the “Buckhead of Tampa.” The brand-new Midtown has transformed from a massive cleared area of dirt into a mini-city of its own.

We’re hearing about more and more of the new hotels and restaurants going into this area including a brand new Aloft Hotel and one of the latest announcements-- Shake Shack-- which is sparking excitement all over social media.

Uptown: Located west of USF, the University Mall Property is being transformed. We’ve been hearing for years about the new Uptown Innovation Village, but we’re just now starting to see some of the progress. The old Sears is finally starting to come down. This development will encompass much more than the mall property but an entire district to the west of USF fostering technology development and innovation.

Riverwalk Place Tower: Located in the heart of Downtown Tampa at the location of the once proposed Trump Tower, the new Riverwalk Place Tower will soon be the Tampa Bay area’s tallest skyscraper. The building itself hasn’t started going up, but if you travel the Selmon Expressway, you probably watched the demolition of the old CapTrust building. Now, we can report the massive lot is finally clear ready for constriction to begin.

Florida Aquarium: Across from the port, it’s been 25 years since Tampa’s Florida Aquarium first opened. Now, we’ve learned of a $14 million capital campaign and renovation scheduled over the next 14 months. New exhibits, new animals and even an art gallery called “Washed Ashore” made completely of trash and plastics removed from oceans around the world are set to be built as part of the aquarium.

