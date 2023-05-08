A 64-year-old woman, whose birthday the family was celebrating, was taken by air ambulance to a Corpus Christi hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six members of one family were on a golf cart in Port Aransas when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them Friday night, seriously injuring three people, according to Port Aransas police. The crash happened at the intersection of Alister Street and Roberts Avenue.

Three people were rushed to hospitals in Corpus Christi, one by HALO-flight, after the crash.

Kelsey Bourque, who was on the golf cart with her mother, father, pregnant sister, brother-in-law and husband, said they came to Port Aransas to celebrate their mother's birthday.

"We came to Port A from Austin to celebrate my moms 64th birthday and have never been here and were encouraged to rent a golf cart as part of the experience," Bourque said in a statement to 3NEWS. "As you can now imagine, it quickly turned from vacation to nightmare."

Bourque said her mother was the one that was HALO-flighted to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

"My husband underwent surgery today and has a second tomorrow, and thank god my pregnant sister only broke her leg but the unborn baby girl is okay," Bourque said.

The dad suffered multiple broken ribs and lacerations, Bourque said, and all members of the family are traumatized.

62-year-old Port Aransas resident Cindy Roberge has been charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle that caused bodily injury. She remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

