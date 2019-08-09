ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police responded to a threat Sunday at Tyrone Square Mall.

Police said somebody called and said several people were hurt.

Officers said when they got to the mall, they didn’t find anybody hurt.

They said there was no danger to the public, but they were moving on with their investigation with caution.

The mall opened back up Sunday night.

