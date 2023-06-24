Man wanted for murder, robbery turns himself into Bradenton Police

Police say Kobe Brooks is connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Jan. 23 at a home near 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 19-year-old man who had a warrant for second-degree murder and robbery turned himself into the Bradenton police Friday afternoon, a news release said.

Six other people connected to this shooting have been arrested and charged with armed robbery and murder. The following individuals are also in custody:

Tyreak Allen, 20

Mekhi Booker, 18

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kevion Brooks, 22

Shamar Mobley, 20

Jerome Williams, 20

According to Bradenton Police, the seven individuals, including Kobe Brooks, were robbing a home and for some reason began shooting. Police say more than 60 rounds were fired, striking three people.

All three people were initially taken to the hospital, but a 23-year-old man later died from his injuries on Jan. 31.

It was terrifying for neighbors to witness firsthand, one eyewitness told 10 Tampa Bay, “I just heard a lot, a lot of shooting…like a machine gun.”

Police heard the shooting, too. According to Bradenton Police Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli, nearby officers heard the shots and then saw a grey car speeding down the road.

“Officers followed that vehicle which crashed a couple of blocks away at 13th Avenue West,” Frameli said.

Specifically, the grey car crashed into another moving car, but no one inside the other car was injured, police report.

Frameli said three of the four jumped out of the car and ran away from police. However, all were ultimately caught by police with the help of a K-9.

Six weapons were seized, according to police; two were reported stolen out of Manatee County.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing. Those with information about this case, are asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.