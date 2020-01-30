MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he hung a dog and attacked a child who refused to help him hide the dog's remains.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Robert Leroy Edwards took an electrical cord, tied it around the dog and hung it outside because the dog was barking. The location of the incident was redacted from the report.

According to the arrest report, Edwards then walked into the house, woke up a family member, and told him to go outside to help him hide the dog's remains. When the family member refused, deputies said Edwards beat him.

Hearing all the commotion, deputies said the dog's owner then came downstairs to find out what was going on. When he saw what happened to his dog, he started arguing with Edwards who then began to beat him.

The dog's owner was able to call 911 and Edwards was arrested.

He is facing several charges including abuse of a child, cruelty to animals, contributing to the delinquency of a child and battery. Edwards is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.

