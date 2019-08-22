LARGO, Fla. — Largo police started an investigation after hearing reports of a 16-year-old girl receiving inappropriate Instagram messages from a man she met through church.

Charles Penalosa, 33, is accused of sending multiple sexually inappropriate messages to the girl after meeting her through a church committee he was on which directly deals with adolescent children.

Investigators say Penalosa sent messages stating he was attracted to the girl and made inappropriate statements to her online.

Penalosa was interviewed by police, and they said he made further admissions about other victims as well.

He faces charges of transmission of material hurtful to a minor, using a computer to seduce, solicit, or entice a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Anyone with further information on Pensalosa is asked to contact Detective Lance Moore at the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

