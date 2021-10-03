Man accused of shooting, killing person in Tampa and trying to cover it up

Deputies say an argument took place before the shooting.

A Hillsborough County man faces multiple charges after deputies say he shot and killed a person in Tampa and then tried to cover it up.

It all began just after 7 a.m. Sunday, March 7, when Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 4000 block of Broad Street West in Tampa for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies say they found a person with a gunshot wound to their upper body.

The person was taken to the hospital where they died, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say 20-year-old Ledsuy Sanchez Sanchez and the person shot got into an argument before the shooting happened.

According to the sheriff's office, Sanchez tried to tamper and conceal the gun and other evidence twice.

"Our team of detectives was quickly able to identify and take into custody this suspect, who knowingly and wrongfully chose to end another person's life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "While we will never be able to rewrite this story, I hope the family and friends of the victim find some solace that this suspect will remain behind bars, where he is being held on no bond for the murder of this victim. "

Sanchez Sanchez was charged with 2nd-degree murder with a firearm, 2nd-degree attempted murder with a firearm and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.