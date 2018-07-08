CLEARWATER, Fla. -- There's a time and place for everything. With that being said, a Monday night at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse is neither the time nor place to take off your clothes and dance.

James Jordan was arrested for allegedly doing just that Monday. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested the Dunedin man for disorderly conduct in an establishment, according to an affidavit.

According to the report, Jordan, 24, was intoxicated when he approached a couple at the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Clearwater. He "began to undress and dance erotically" in front of the woman. Jordan became belligerent when asked by the wife to leave, reportedly calling her fat and threatening to fight her husband.

Jordan was released on a $150 bond. He's previously been arrested in Pinellas County for aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding a LEO and drug possession.

